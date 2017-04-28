Hedgehog found abandoned near Lucky Peak

Lucky Peak Dam and Lake rangers found an abandoned hedgehog Thursday afternoon at Barclay Bay.
Hedgehogs are not native to Idaho, so the animal was a pet that someone abandoned. The rangers said they respectfully request unwanted pets not be dumped at Lucky Peak.
“He or she was expectedly a bit frightened and withdrew into its defenses, but after a few moments of picture taking was warming up quickly and exploring,” according to Lucky Peak’s Facebook post about the hedgehog. “Can't blame it for going from cage to wild outdoors.”
The animal was taken to the Idaho Humane Society.
The hedgehog will be held at the Idaho Humane Society as a stray for five days and put up for adoption. A Humane Society spokeswoman said there is a potential adoptive family lined up and several other people have already inquired about the animal.
