Teen accused of firing shots at scene of Caldwell gang-related stabbing

A second teenager has been arrested in a gang-related fight at a Caldwell birthday party at which police said the teen fired shots toward the other teen after the second one stabbed a friend of the first.
Moises Joel Ortiz, 19, of Nampa, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Canyon County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon, police said Thursday.
Ortiz’s arrest followed the Sunday night arrest of Sergio Marquez Lopez, also 19, of Nampa, on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as a gang enhancement, for the stabbing.
Police said they went to a house in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way about 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers saw blood in the driveway and several vehicles leaving the area. They learned that the fight had involved 10 to 12 juveniles at the party, and that a 24-year-old man had been stabbed.
Around the same time, police were called to the West Valley Medical Center, where the stabbing victim had arrived. He had stabs wound in his left thigh and right hand. He was taken to Boise for surgery.
Police said the 24-year-old is a documented member of the West Side Loma gang.
Witnesses identified Ortiz fired a gun at Lopez before Lopez fled the scene. Police said Ortiz denied being a current gang member, but court documents say Ortiz was previously affiliated the Sureno Mob Trece gang. When he was booked into jail, Ortiz told officers he needed to be separated from Norteno gang members.
Three shell cases from a .38-caliber handgun were found on the property where the stabbing occurred, according to court documents. Police said they later found .38-caliber ammunition is Ortiz’s bedroom.
Lopez and Ortiz remain in custody and await trial.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
