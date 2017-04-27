Three-vehicle crash on the Connector injures one woman Thursday

A Thursday morning crash in the eastbound lanes of the Connector, near exit 3, involved three vehicles and injured one person.
Idaho State Police reported that the 10:40 a.m. crash occurred when Catherine Rogers, 46, of Boise, was eastbound on the Connector in a BMW X3 and struck another vehicle while changing lanes.
Rogers' vehicle struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by Tina Smith, 49, of Boise. Smith then lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median barrier, traveled back across the lanes of travel to the right, and struck a Ford pickup driven by Dennis Cady, 71, of Boise.
Smith was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in downtown Boise.
The investigation is ongoing.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments