Elderly man injured in crash at Ten Mile, Overland roads

An elderly man was injured in a crash after he lost control of his car Tuesday afternoon near Ten Mile and Overland roads, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. when the man was southbound on Ten Mile Road, just south of Interstate 84, to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said. He lost control of the car, drove across the northbound lane and hit an embankment. The car drove up and then down the embankment before stopping.
The man was driving alone. Paramedics arrived to treat him.
He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment with serious injuries. His name, age and hometown were not disclosed.
Investigators are still trying to determine why the man lost control of the car, but evidence suggests a medical issue, the sheriff’s office said.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments