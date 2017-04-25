Statesman news app has a new look, ability to customize

If you’re a user of our news app, you’ll like the new changes out today for iOS phones and tablets. (Android users will see the new version of the app in late summer.)
- We have added the ability to personalize sections. There is a new drag and drop function that allows you to move sections up and down so the news you like can be seen first. With the streamlined navigation at top, a swipe allows you to find more news quickly that matters to you.
- You can bookmark and save up to 20 stories for easy access and offline reading.
- Tablet users, you can turn the screen horizontally to browse headlines as you read stories.
- The app still has the features we know you like: access to obituaries, the e-edition, classifieds and more. Find that content under “Obits and more.” We’ve added a link to our daily calendar, too. Look for the link “Things to Do.”
- You can choose whether to receive push alerts for breaking news. You can adjust text size and choose between a light background and a dark background.
Our news app is one of three Statesman apps available in the Apple store and Google Play. Idaho Outdoors is your best source for stories and video highlighting all forms of outdoor recreation in our state. Bronco Blitz is an app dedicated to Boise State sports. We are dropping our Politics app, Idaho Politics. If you’re interested in political coverage in Idaho and beyond, you can find that news in our main news app.
If you have auto update set up on your phone, the new version should load within 24 hours. If not, you will need to delete the app and bring it in again.
We hope you like the changes. Let us know what you think. Email me at rprast@idahostatesman.com.
Comments