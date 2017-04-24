Historic train, celebration drew more than 6,000 to the Boise Depot on Sunday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Lucky Peak rooster tail water release Pause 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 5:33 Watch the 'Living Legend' Union Pacific steam locomotive pull into the Boise Depot 3:23 Steam Locomotive No. 844 visits Boise 0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks 1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive 1:22 Turnabout for a Boise job trainer: 'Now we have more jobs available than trainees to fill them' 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Union Pacific steam locomotive 844 departed from the Boise Depot on Monday, April 24 for its return trip to its home base in Wyoming. More than 6,000 people came to the Boise Depot on Saturday, April 22, to see the train and mark the depot's 92nd anniversary. awebb@idahostatesman.com