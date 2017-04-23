Meridian woman among two injured in rollover crash near Horseshoe Bend

A Meridian woman was one of two people injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Horseshoe Bend, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, 74-year-old Sondra J. Worden was driving northbound on Idaho 55 near milepost 70 in 2013 Honda CRV. She drove off the right shoulder of the road, rolling the car down an embankment. It came to rest on its roof.
Worden and her passenger, 76-year-old Patricia Craven, of Lathrop, Mo., were both taken to St. Alphonsus in Eagle. Police said both women wore seat belts at the time of the crash.
No information was immediately available on their conditions.
