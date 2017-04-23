Man saved from fast-moving Boise River after jumping in early Sunday

A man was saved from the swift flows of the Boise River early Sunday morning after fire officials say he intentionally jumped into the water.
Around 2 a.m., Star firefighters responded to a water rescue call near the Star Road bridge. They were quickly joined by teams from the Eagle Fire Department, Boise Fire dive team, Middleton Fire, Ada County paramedics and Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Star Fire District press release, the man was clinging to a tree in the middle of the river after jumping in east of the bridge. He had been swept away by the current and was able to grab onto the trees until crews could rescue him.
“He very easily could have been swept further down the river,” the release said.
This morning in Star, a young man decided to jump in the water to swim around. That nearly cost him his life! Stay out of the water!— Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) April 23, 2017
Initially, rescuers tried to get to the man with rope throw bags, to no avail. The river, which was flowing at almost 9,500 cubic feet per second on Friday, was too dangerous for rescue swimmers thanks to high flows and debris in the water.
The Boise Fire dive team was able to rescue the man “without any significant injuries” by boat. He was treated on-scene by paramedics and released.
Star fire officials emphasized that rescuers were also fortunate to escape the situation unscathed.
“We advise everyone to stay out of the river at this time, as it is very dangerous for all involved in these situations,” the release said.
Since late March, Treasure Valley residents have been warned to avoid the fast-flowing river as it continues to flood its banks.
