Car crashes into Broadway Ave. Pita Pit, police say

A car crashed into the Pita Pit restaurant on Broadway on Friday evening, according to an Ada County dispatcher.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the 1007 S Broadway Ave. location, the dispatcher said. The restaurant was open at the time.
The dispatcher said medical first responders were sent to the location, but no one was transported to the hospital.
It’s not clear what type of car hit the shop or what caused the accident.
It’s the eighth report of a car hitting a building in the Treasure Valley in recent weeks.
