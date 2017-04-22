Local

April 22, 2017 6:01 PM

Car crashes into Broadway Ave. Pita Pit, police say

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

A car crashed into the Pita Pit restaurant on Broadway on Friday evening, according to an Ada County dispatcher.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the 1007 S Broadway Ave. location, the dispatcher said. The restaurant was open at the time.

The dispatcher said medical first responders were sent to the location, but no one was transported to the hospital.

It’s not clear what type of car hit the shop or what caused the accident.

It’s the eighth report of a car hitting a building in the Treasure Valley in recent weeks.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman's vehicle crashed into pond off Connector

Woman's vehicle crashed into pond off Connector 1:03

Woman's vehicle crashed into pond off Connector
How to protect a new home from flooding 0:44

How to protect a new home from flooding
Airmen from Mountain Home return home after a 6-month deployment 3:13

Airmen from Mountain Home return home after a 6-month deployment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos