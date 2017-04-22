Covering Idaho’s uninsured: an April 26 City Club Forum, and Facebook Live broadcast

How Idaho can bridge what is known as the health care gap for as many as 78,000 Idahoans is the subject of a Wednesday lunch forum at the Boise City Club. The forum will examine the state’s options and how congressional efforts to repeal, revise or replace Obamacare might affect health coverage in Idaho.
The conversation-format lunch features two people deeply involved in examining these alternatives: Sen. Marv Hagedorn, R-Meridian, co-chair of the 2016 legislative working group on bridging the gap and the author of an unsuccessful 2017 bill to expand care to that group; and Corey Surber, director of state advocacy for Saint Alphonsus, who served as the facilitator for Gov. Butch Otter’s two work groups on Medicaid redesign in 2012 and 2014.
The event is open to the public. People also can watch the forum on the Idaho Statesman’s Facebook page; viewers will be able to submit questions via Facebook beginning about noon Wednesday.
The forum is Wednesday, April 26, at 11:45 a.m. at The Grove Hotel in Boise. Registration deadline is noon Monday; visit cityclubofboise.org to register. Student and listen-only discounts are available.
Comments