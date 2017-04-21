Caldwell Police search for suspect in stalking case

Caldwell Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old Caldwell man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend.
On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Tobius Shane Burton for second-degree stalking.
Caldwell Police have reason to believe that the victim in this case is in danger due to threats of physical violence the suspect has made toward her and her family.
Police have been unable to locate Burton. He is believed to be driving a red 1990 Nissan Pathfinder with Idaho license plate 2CMU525.
Caldwell Police are asking for assistance from the public in locating this suspect, but warn that the suspect is believed to have violent tendencies. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Caldwell Police, at 208-454-7531.
