Warm Springs Avenue reopens after falling rock threat forced 3-month closure

Boise’s Warm Springs Avenue reopened Friday after crews worked for weeks to dislodge dangerous rocks.

Workers have finished the $25,000 remediation, clearing fallen rocks, removing teetering boulders and reinstalling concrete guardrails along the slope, according to the Ada County Highway District.

“We didn’t want to reopen the road until we were out of the freeze-thaw cycle,” said John Kirk, ACHD’s deputy director of engineering. “We believe the mesa will remain stable enough to allow regular traffic to resume.”

In coming weeks, the ACHD commission will hear options for long-term treatment of the eroding slope, which frequently sheds rocks in the winter, particularly during years of heavy snow and prolonged cold.

Warm Springs was shut down on Jan. 10, when several boulders fell onto the street, forcing a closure from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive. Starview Drive also was closed from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane because of falling rocks.

Starview reopened in early February, after rocks were cleared and 100 feet of guardrail was added.

In January 2015, Warm Springs Avenue was closed for two weeks after a 50-ton boulder fell onto the street. After a contractor removed a number of rocks, ACHD crews placed more than 1,200 feet of concrete guardrail along two areas to block stones from getting to the road.