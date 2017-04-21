Check out grand opening of Banana Ink’s new Nampa store on Saturday

Banana Ink, purveyor of Idaho-branded apparel and accessories — everything from belt buckles to t-shirts, water bottles and much more — is expanding.
Business will continue at the flagship store at 214 N. 9th St. in Downtown Boise, but Banana Ink will open a second location at 119 13th Ave. S. in Nampa on Saturday, April 22. The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food, live music and more festivities begin at noon. PreFunk Beer Bar will be on hand to serve local beer. If you wear a Banana Ink t-shirt or hat, you’ll get your first beer free (until the kegs run dry).
Chris Hurd, a store employee said that Banana Ink has plans to introduce Nampa-specific products at the shop. The Boise store serves customers from all over the state and beyond, he said. The opening of the Nampa store is intended to help reach more of those customers beyond Boise.
Check out photos of the new store on Facebook. Call the store at 208-345-1288 for more information.
