facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:13 Airmen from Mountain Home return home after a 6-month deployment Pause 1:15 Boise flood forecast 4/19/2017 1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive 0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks 1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School 1:24 Have you ridden the Unicorn? Deeds test-drives Starbucks' magical frap 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 1:22 Erin McCandless from Boise nonprofit Create Common Good 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Meridian firefighters are seen here rescuing a gosling from the roof of St. Luke's in Meridian. The baby goose was left behind after its mother left the hatched egg on the hospital's roof. Provided by David Fonseca