Child, age 7, hit by motorized bicycle when getting off school bus

A 7-year-old child was struck by a motorized bicycle on Wednesday when he was getting off of a school bus.
Boise Police said the 5 p.m. crash occurred when the boy was making his way to the sidewalk near Ustick Road and Duane Way. The bus was stopped in the lane next to the bike lane, facing west, and it had its stop sign extended out. The bicyclist, identified as 19-year-old Justice Winters, was riding in the bike lane and was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian unloading/loading a school bus.
The child fell to the ground and was treated by paramedics on scene.
Motorized bicycles must follow the same rules of the road as any other vehicle.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
