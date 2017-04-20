Local

April 20, 2017 4:13 PM

Meridian real estate agent allegedly attacked during home showing

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Meridian police arrested a 30-year-old man early Thursday after a female Realtor claimed that he attacked her while she was showing him a home on Wednesday.

Ertan Ikic, of Boise, was arrested after the alleged victim told police about the attack, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Summerbrook Avenue. The victim told police that Ikic made inappropriate sexual comments to her, cornered her in a hallway and put his hands down her pants.

Meridian police said the victim told him “no” and “stop,” but when she pushed him away, he attempted to kiss her.

The victim fled and contacted a co-worker, and the co-worker initially contacted police.

Ikic was arrested at his home in Boise and booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

