New flooding along Highway 16 spreads over farm fields

Ada County Emergency Management reported that the Boise River spilled out of its banks just east of Highway 16 on Tuesday, between Chinden Boulevard and Highway 44.
The water has spread out over farm fields, but hasn’t covered up any roads or surrounded any homes. Ada County continues to watch the flows on the Boise River from the Diversion Dam to the county line.
On Tuesday evening, river flows at the Glenwood Bridge were at 8,450 cubic feet per second.
For more information on flooding, visit Ada County’s website at adacounty.id.gov/flood.
