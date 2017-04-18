Former BSU football player arrested on four counts suspected felony domestic violence

Former Boise State University linebacker Kameron Dante Miles was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of four felony counts of domestic violence.
Miles, 22, was dismissed from the football team earlier this year after he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in February.
Miles, of Mesquite, Texas, was booked into Ada County Jail at 1:43 p.m. on the new charges. Circumstances around the arrest were unclear Tuesday evening and a call to Boise Police by the Idaho Statesman was not immediately returned.
It was unclear if the alleged victim in the felony case is the same person as the alleged victim in the misdemeanor case.
Miles has not been convicted in the February misdemeanor case, was out on bond and his next court appearance would have been at 9:30 a.m. April 28.
This isn’t Miles’ first run-in with the law, as he was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in January, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one day in jail.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments