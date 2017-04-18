Local

April 18, 2017 6:40 PM

Man injured in Friday crash along Chinden now in serious condition

By Ruth Brown

The Garden City man ejected from his vehicle in a Friday crash is now in serious condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Police reported that 55-year-old Christopher Abbott’s 1993 Buick Regal collided with a pickup truck around 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Chinden Boulevard. His health condition on Tuesday improved from this weekend, when police said he was in critical condition.

Abbott was exiting a parking lot when his car collided with the side of a 1997 Dodge 2500 pickup driven by Timothy Garrett. Garrett, of Placerville, who was westbound on Chinden at the time of the crash.

A male passenger in Abbott’s vehicle, 50-year-old Laurel D. McKenzie, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said they believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

