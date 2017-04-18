Earl Chandler, businessman, veterans advocate, dies at 94

Earl Francis Chandler, 94, a well-known Boise businessman and community volunteer who helped shape Bogus Basin and was a voice in Idaho veterans issues, died April 11.
Chandler, born May 13, 1922, was the founder of Chandler Corporation and was known for his lumber business. He also spent time on state political boards and nonprofit foundation boards.
In 1958, Republican Idaho Gov. Robert Smylie appointed Chandler to the Idaho Veterans Affairs Commission, where he served for more than 19 years under three successive governors. He was chairman for 15 years, according to his obituary. In 1966, Chandler reportedly played a role in designing and constructing the new Idaho State Veterans Home at Fort Boise.
In 1963, he was appointed as a trustee of the Boise Independent School District, where he as instrumental in the developmental of Capital High School and other schools.
In 1979, Chandler sold his lumber distribution business and was asked by the Chinese government to consult in modernizing its lumber business in 1980.
To those who knew him through his lumber business, Chandler was a mentor, a role model and someone who gave employees the opportunity to succeed, said Tom Chandler, Earl’s son.
To those in the community, Earl Chandler was the man who got things done. Whether it was constructing a new school, a veterans home or the construction of the Cathedral on the Rockies, serving the community was a priority.
“My father, Earl, had a very strong sense of community,” Tom Chandler said. “He was the youngest of seven children and they worked together as a team. He always felt the team was more valuable than the individual and was always promoting the community.”
Aside from his successful career, Earl Chandler was a member of the Development Council of the University of Idaho College of Forestry, the American Legion, the American Legion state finance commission and Disabled American Veterans.
He was chairman of the board for the Bogus Basin Recreational Association in 1964, when the ski area expanded. He helped find the finances to build two new chairlifts at Bogus Basin.
Earl Chandler also served on multiple community and nonprofit boards, such as the Boise Philharmonic and the Boise Rotary Club. He was inducted into the University of Idaho’s Hall of Fame in 1980.
“He was a very kind, generous man that was willing to work for his community and take on big projects,” said Eve Chandler, Earl’s daughter-in-law.
In 1965, the Idaho Statesman recognized him as a distinguished citizen.
Chandler is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St. in Boise.
