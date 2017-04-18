Free program Thursday offers tips on how Idaho nonprofits can work with the media

Part of the work of running a nonprofit is getting your message out to the people who might support you. But knowing how to do that can sometimes be tricky.
The Idaho Nonprofit Center hosts “Idaho Gives: It’s all about the Media,” through its free Resource Thursday program from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 on the third floor of the Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
The program will include a panel of local media professionals (including editor Holly Anderson and reporter Anna Webb from the Idaho Statesman) who will talk about the components of a good press release, providing photos and videos, crafting your message, timing your press release, and more.
The Idaho Gives PR firm will also be on hand to offer expertise about making Idaho Gives day on May 4 a success. The panel will begin promptly at 4 p.m.
The program will also include an opportunity to learn about the Foundation Directory Online and other library resources.
Resource Thursdays take place on the third Thursday of each month. Programs cover a variety of topics of interest to nonprofit organizations.
The program is free. Reservations are not required. All nonprofits are welcome.
