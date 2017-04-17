Protests over animal treatment at Las Vegas aquarium run by Boisean Vince Covino

Protesters on Saturday gathered outside a new Las Vegas aquarium founded by a Boise man, alleging that animals inside were not being cared for properly.
Boisean Vince Covino is founder and CEO of Seaquest Interactive Aquarium , which also has a new aquarium in Layton, Utah, and one under construction in Fort Worth, Texas.
Saturday’s protest followed allegations from an ex-employee of the Las Vegas aquarium who said animals are being mistreated, KTNV-TV reported.
Covino told the Idaho Statesman that the ex-employee, Chris Stansell, quit immediately after being passed over for promotion.
“He was not even in the husbandry department,” Covino said in an email. “His sole job was birthday parties. The actual husbandry team there has done an incredible job of keeping the animals healthy and happy. This story is completely false. Animal Control has done two rounds in there this year, and I am working on getting a copy of those positive reports.”
However, Stansell told the TV station that he quit after five months “because in my time here, I’ve seen a number of different things that I thought were morally unjust and wrong.” He said he watched some animals die.
Protesters also took issue with Covino and his brother of Ammon Covino, who co-founded and operated the Idaho Aquarium in Boise, which is now run by a nonprofit and has been renamed the Aquarium of Boise and is no longer associated with any Covinos.
Ammon Covino was imprisoned in 2013 for conspiring with a fellow Idaho Aquarium co-founder to bring illegally harvested spotted rays and lemon sharks from Florida to Boise for display.
KTNV called Vince Covino and asked if his brother was involved with the aquarium in Las Vegas. Covino referred the query to Alui Hernandez, a corporate spokesperson, who said Ammon Covino has no affiliation with SeaQuest.
She, too, denied Stansell’s allegations that animals are being mistreated.
“These allegations are false and made by disgruntled employees,” Hernandez told KNTV. “We take great pride in the way we take care of our animals at SeaQuest.”
Hernandez would not say if any animals have died since the aquarium opened last year.
Last month, Covino agreed to pay Idaho $5,000 for violating state law as he raised investment money for new aquariums in three other states.
Covino, a former broker, had been in trouble before involving investors’ money. He was registered in Idaho as a securities broker-dealer from January 1998 through December 2011, when his registration was suspended for 30 days after the securities industry’s self-regulation body, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, ruled that he had borrowed money from a client to buy a home.
He violated the Idaho Uniform Securities Act last fall by failing to disclose the 2011 disciplinary action to two investors who bought nearly a million dollar’s worth of membership interests in SeaQuest Interactive Aquariums, the Idaho Department of Finance said.
Covino on March 14 agreed to the fine, accepted the state’s account of the events and pledged to follow the law by signing an agreement and order written by the Department of Finance.
