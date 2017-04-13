Ada County sees 7 fatal officer-involved shootings in 14 months

With two shootings involving Treasure Valley law enforcement within 10 days of each other last month, Ada and Canyon counties have now had at least 11 officer-involved shootings in a little more than a year. In seven cases, someone died.

No one fully tracks the number and outcome of officer-involved shootings in Idaho. But according to figures previously compiled by the Statesman, six fatal shootings involving officers were reported statewide in 2015. In 2013 and 2014, four people died each year in shootings involving officers — again, across the entire state.

Situations in the past 14 months have included a man who shot a dog and threatened trail users in the Boise Foothills, a home invasion in Caldwell, at least one attempt by a person to goad officers into killing him and a shooting in a Boise neighborhood that wounded two officers, paralyzing one. In one case, it appears the gunman who police faced killed himself.

Three of the shootings happened within 24 hours of each other, highly unusual.

All but one of the shootings occurred in Ada County. That’s meant ongoing work for the county’s Critical Incident Task Force, a partnership among its law enforcement agencies that ensures a police department doesn’t investigate a shooting involving its own officers.

Agencies within the task force are on a rotation in an effort to, theoretically, spread the caseload out rather than pile cases onto one agency, according to Idaho State Police.

So for example, in Ada and Canyon counties, there are currently at least seven pending task force investigations into officer-involved shootings. Six of those are in Ada County. ISP officers are investigating two; Boise, Meridian, Garden City police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office each were assigned one.

The task force investigates whether a law enforcement officer has committed a crime, not whether he or she violated internal policy, according to ISP. The agency directly involved in each shooting is responsible for an internal investigation, which often parallels the criminal investigation.

After a task force investigation is complete, the lead investigating agency submits the investigation to a prosecutor for review, just as they would for any other criminal investigation. If a county prosecutor’s office believes it has a conflict of interest, it will forward the case to another county — locally, Twin Falls County is often used as a backup.

An Idaho Statesman investigation in 2015, reviewing data since 2000, found that no Idaho officers have been convicted for their roles in fatal shootings since 2000.