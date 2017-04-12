Camp Rainbow Gold’s bid for its own facility is denied by Blaine County P&Z Commission

For years, Camp Rainbow Gold has been trying to build its own camp. The organization offers year-round services and summer camps for kids coping with cancer and their families at Cathedral Pines near Ketchum.
In August, the group moved one step closer to having its own home with a $1.76 million matching donation of land in Ketchum’s East Fork neighborhood from Rich and Nancy Robbins. The donation is for half of the 260 total acres. Camp Rainbow Gold has been fundraising to purchase the remainder of the property and to create a 40-acre campsite.
On April 11, the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission denied Camp Rainbow Gold’s application to build a camp on the site, because “the project was too large and the location too remote,” says Tom Bergin, director of land use and building services for the county, who oversees the commission, and is not a voting member. The application was denied by a four-to-three vote.
The decision, though public, is not finalized, Bergin says. The written decision will be released on April 27. Then the ball is in Camp Rainbow Gold’s court and they will have an option to appeal to the Board of County Commissioners.
“The camp board is meeting tonight (April 12) to plan its next step,” says Whitney Slade, spokeswoman for the group.
Camp Rainbow Gold Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg says the group wants to increase the number of kids who can attend by creating their own, larger camp.
