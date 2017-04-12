Nonprofits: Registration deadline for Idaho Gives, day of online giving, is April 15

Idaho Gives is a statewide, 24-hours of online giving hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It will take place on May 4. The first Idaho Gives took place in 2013. Since then, the event has raised a combined total of more than $2.3 million for Idaho organizations.
Idaho nonprofits are eligible to participate. The deadline to apply is April 15. Participation is free for Idaho Nonprofit members with a unique one-time code (email the Idaho Nonprofit Center at info@idahononprofits.org to get your code). The fee is $50 for non-members.
Register for Idaho Gives online at idahononprofits.org.
To waive the fee and receive other benefits through the Idaho Nonprofit Center, register online at idahononprofits.org.
This year, the Idaho Nonprofit Center is working with the giving platform Givegab. Participating nonprofits will receive their donations in a few days after the event. Donors will have the option of covering the participation fees for their favorite nonprofits (6.7 percent (2 percent to GiveGab for website maintenance, customer service and nonprofit training and support, 2 percent for statewide advertising, 2.7 percent plus $.30 for credit card processing).
The program offers other benefits to participating nonprofits, including extra prizes and various ways to increase their donations.
Most participating nonprofits organize special events on Idaho Gives day to help spur donations and help raise awareness of their missions. During the 2016 event, for example, the Boise Bicycle Project pedaled around the city giving away bikes to people in need, the Idaho Botanical Garden hosted a ribbon cutting for its new entrance and many local performing arts groups hosted free street concerts and shows.
How to get media attention for your nonprofit
Part of the work of running a nonprofit is getting your message out to the people who might support you. But knowing how to do that can sometimes be tricky.
The Idaho Nonprofit Center hosts “Idaho Gives: It’s all about the Media,” through its free Resource Thursday program from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 on the third floor of the Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
The program will include a panel of local media professionals (including editor Holly Anderson and reporter Anna Webb from the Idaho Statesman) who will talk about the components of a good press release, providing photos and videos, crafting your message, timing your press release, and more.
The Idaho Gives PR firm will also be on hand to offer expertise about making Idaho Gives day on May 4 a success. The panel will begin promptly at 4 p.m.
The program will also include an opportunity to learn about the Foundation Directory Online and other library resources.
Resource Thursdays take place on the third Thursday of each month. Programs cover a variety of topics of interest to nonprofit organizations.
The program is free. Reservations are not required. All nonprofits are welcome.
