I-84 lanes back open after eastbound crash near Blacks Creek rest area

Both lanes have reopened on eastbound Interstate 84 east of Boise, Idaho State Police reported at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday. Both lanes, then one lane, were closed for about two hours, backing up traffic as crews worked to move a tractor-trailer out of the roadway
The semi crash at milepost 62 near the Blacks Creek rest area happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and reportedly involved an injury, but no information about that injury was immediately available, an ISP dispatcher said. The semi reportedly was on its side, initially blocking both eastbound lanes from the Isaacs Canyon Interchange to the rest area.
Traffic moved slowly through the left shoulder to make room for crews until the left lane reopened. By 7:11 a.m., both lanes were open.
