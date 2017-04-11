Man charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in Nampa crash

The man who drove his vehicle off a Nampa interstate overpass in March 2016, crushing victim John Pew’s vehicle, has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
Tyler Callahan, 22, drove his Chevrolet Impala off Interstate 84 while heading west and landed on Pew’s pickup truck on Northside Boulevard, according to Idaho State Police. Pew, of Nampa, died after the crash.
The Idaho State Repository showed that a charge was filed in Canyon County on March 15, but the case was sealed until Tuesday.
Callahan had two juvenile occupants in his vehicle; both survived the crash.
He has prior convictions for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, and other traffic citations.
Callahan’s next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. May 17.
