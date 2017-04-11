Idaho Supreme Court sides with JumpTime Meridian in personal injury case

The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld an Ada County district court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed against a Meridian indoor trampoline center by a teenager who was injured at the center.

On Jan. 11, 2014, 17-year-old Seth Griffith was seriously injured when he attempted a triple front flip off a trampoline into a pit filled with foam blocks at JumpTime Meridian.

Griffith had been successfully completing double front flips. A JumpTime attendant who had observed him doing the flips complimented him.

Griffith intentionally had been landing the flips on his back, “because you don’t want to land on your feet because you can bash your head against your knees,” he said in a deposition.

Griffith decided to try a triple front flip. When he attempted it, he did not rotate far enough and landed on his head and neck, suffering a cervical dislocation and fracture, which required a fusion of two of his vertebrae, according to court documents.

In March 2015, Griffith filed a personal injury lawsuit against JumpTime, contending that because he was under age 18, JumpTime had a duty to supervise him.

Jumptime responded that several signs posted near the foam pits instruct customers to land on their feet, not their head, neck or belly. Additionally, Griffith did not tell the attendant he was going to try a triple front flip.

Ada County District Court Judge Deborah Bail granted JumpTime’s request for summary judgment, holding that Griffith failed to produce evidence of negligence and causation.

Griffith appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court.

“Plaintiff’s testimony does not support an inference that JumpTime was in any way responsible for his decision to try the triple front flip,” stated the Supreme Court in its April 10 unanimous opinion.