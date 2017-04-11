Construction to begin on interpretive center at historic Foote homesite east of Boise

The Foote Park, located east of Boise, was once home to Arthur Foote and Mary Hallock Foote, pioneer irrigation engineer and writer/artist/social commentator, respectively. Remnants of their lava rock home, known as “Canyon House,” remain at the site, but there’s very little else, certainly nothing to note the Footes’ significance as Treasure Valley pioneers.
That’s all about to change.
Construction will begin in the fall on a small pavilion at the site that will include interpretive signs and maps. The open-air structure will be built of stone to echo the Footes’ 1885 house.
The project began in 2013 thanks to the efforts of two friends, Mary Ann Arnold, a retired project controls engineer with Morrison Knudsen, and Janet Worthington, a retired history professor. They decided the homesite needed an upgrade. They contacted the Army Corps of Engineers, the agency that owns to site, to ask about installing an interpretive sign. Site enhancement had been part of the Corps plans all along, said officials at the time. Worthington’s and Arnold’s efforts sped up the process. The Corps made improvements, including installing a parking area, bathrooms and a gate.
Arnold’s and Worthington’s request for a new sign expanded into plans for the interpretive center. The two began raising money for the project in 2015. That has involved giving talks to various groups, writing grant proposals and getting the word out through related events like last summer’s popular Mary Hallock Foote program at the Boise Public Library. It brought academics, writers and history lovers to the library for a day-long event.
A $30,000 grant from the Morrison Knudsen Foundation helped guarantee that the project would be able to go forward, but neither Worthington nor Arnold discount smaller grants from individuals and other organizations that have come in, ranging from $25 to $1,000. The Idaho Humanities Council has also provided ongoing support through various grants. Raising the money has been a lot of work, they say. They estimate that each has devoted about 20 hours a week to the Foote project since fundraising began in earnest in 2015.
While they are, they say, “sufficiently funded to proceed,” they continue to accept donations to complete the project.
They’re working with an architect to finalize the drawings for the interpretive center and will begin the process of getting construction bids.
In a joint statement, Arnold and Worthington said, “The journey has been filled with the thrills of finding individuals and organizations who share our interest in these two pioneers who were so important in shaping the history of the Treasure Valley. Time and again, new connections to the Foote family have emerged and the project has grown into a true grass roots community effort.”
Mary Hallock Foote was a nationally known artist who illustrated works by Hawthorne, Longfellow and many others. She wrote 12 novels of her own and a number of stories and essays. She chronicled life in the West at a time when the city of Boise was barely two decades old. The proceeds from her writing paid for the Footes’ Idaho home. Arthur Foote developed an irrigation plan for the Treasure Valley. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation credits Foote for designing the irrigation plan it adopted in 1909.
Support the project
To volunteer, contact Arnold and Worthington at footeparkproject@gmail.com or call 208-853-2599 (volunteers must be 18 or older). To donate, make checks payable to Foundation for Idaho History/Foote (for credit card donations include number, expiration date and signature). Mail to Foote Park Project, c/o Janet Worthington, 8109 W. Powell St. Boise, ID 83714.
The Foundation for Idaho History is a nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax-deductible.
Visit the site
Foote Park is located east of Boise, across the Boise River from Discovery Park on Highway 21.
