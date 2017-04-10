New polling locations for six Canyon County precincts

Canyon County has selected new polling place for six precincts in the May 16 elections in an effort to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The polling location site changes are as follows:
- Precinct 3: The precinct that borders Payette County and extends south to Purple Sage Road between Interstate 84 and Duff Lane will move to Purple Sage Elementary School, at 25709 El Paso Road, in Caldwell.
- Precinct 8: The precinct that extends from the Boise River south to Marble Front Road, between North Illinois Avenue and Mason Road, will move to Sacajawea Elementary School, at 1710 N. Illinois Ave., in Caldwell.
- Precinct 28: The precinct that borders Ada County, between East Victory Road and Deer Flat Road and Happy Valley Road to the east, is moving to New Horizons Elementary School, at 5226 Southside Blvd.., in Nampa.
- Precinct 32: The precinct that borders Owyhee County along the Snake River, south of Highway 55, and extends east to Riverside Road, Lake Lowell and Pump Road, is moving to Vallivue Middle School, at 16412 S. 10th Ave., in Caldwell. Precinct 32 will be joining Precinct 31, which has already been using the school as a polling location.
- Precinct 56: The precinct in northwest-central Nampa in the Lions Park area, with Smith and Davis avenues to the south and Orchard Avenue to the north, is moving to West Middle School, at 28 S. Midland Blvd., in Nampa.
- Precinct 61: The precinct that borders Precinct 56 in downtown Nampa and extends southeast down to West Roosevelt Avenue, will move to the Nampa Public Library, at 215 12th Ave. S., in Nampa.
Voters may also find their polling locations by visiting canyonco.org/elections or call the Canyon County Elections Office at 208-454-7562.
