Boise woman killed in motorcycle crash near Horseshoe Bend

A Boise woman was killed after crashing her motorcycle on Idaho 55 near Horseshoe Bend, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Tamara J. White, 55, died of injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said White was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson on the highway Sunday evening when she filed to negotiate a curve and struck a concrete barrier on the southbound side of the highway. She was separated from the motorcycle and ended up on the southbound side of the roadway, while the motorcycle came to rest on the northbound shoulder.
White, who police say was wearing a helmet, was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.
