Chase in Elmore County reaches 114 mph Thursday

A driver in Elmore County led law enforcement on chase Thursday that reached speeds of 114 mph on Interstate 84, near milepost 97, with a passenger who wanted out of the vehicle.
The incident began around 3:07 p.m. in response to a reckless driving complaint.
Elmore County Sheriff’s Detective Greg Genz reportedly initiated a traffic stop on a red 2006 Ford Mustang on westbound I-84. As Genz approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Fabian Fretwell, sped away at a high rate of speed and Genz pursued the vehicle while calling for backup units.
Fretwell, of California, drove at high speeds, cutting cars off and nearly crashed his vehicle on numerous occasions. The pursuit ended on Simco Road, just south of the interstate.
The driver and his passenger, 41-year-old Gary Ferdig, were taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle revealed drugs, along with items that showed Fretwell was possibly manufacturing Butane Hash Oil, also called wax, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon interviewing Ferdig, it was found that he wanted out of the vehicle and Fretwell refused to stop.
Fretwell was transported to the Elmore County Detention Center where he was booked on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. He is also wanted out of California on felony charges and will face extradition at a future date, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
