Suspect dumps 147 tires along roadside in Ada County

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who dumped 147 junk tires along Beacon Light Road on Thursday night.
The suspect is believed to have driven down Beacon Light Road, between Eagle Road and Highway 16, and dumped the old tires on the side of the road for more than 3 miles.
The tires are considered a traffic hazard and some still had metal rims attached, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Every tire dumped in Eagle could result in separate misdemeanor charge – distributing or scattering garbage — which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Each tire found in unincorporated Ada County could result in a separate infraction for placing debris on public property, which is punishable by a $300 fine and up to 10 days in jail.
If convicted, a suspect may also be required to pay the cost of restitution for the Ada County Highway District’s resources used to remove and safely dispose of the tires.
Deputies are investigating the incident and are asking for information from anyone who saw a truck carrying tires on Beacon Light Road late Thursday or early Friday.
Anyone with information should send an email to cau@adaweb.net or call Ada County’s non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
