Meridian gets ready to add another park with groundbreaking at Hillsdale

Construction will begin on 10-acre Hillsdale Park, near Amity and Eagle roads in Meridian with a groundbreaking set for 2:30 p.m. April 7.
The park is part of a complex that includes Hillsdale Elementary School in West Ada School District and will be home to a YMCA and St. Luke's Health System facility on the project called The Hill. Property for the park was donated by Marti Hill and Dixie Cook, who live next to the park site. Hill's family homesteaded the property more than 100 years ago.
The Hill was supposed to include to other parts: A Meridian library and a community swimming pool. Voters however rejected bonds for those projects in November.
Representatives from Meridian, the YMCA and West Ada School District are expected at the groundbreaking.
The location is 3625 E. Amity Road.
