Head for the hills: Register for a free wildflower walk now

The Idaho Botanical Garden hosts an annual wildflower walk with Ann DeBolt, IBG staff botanist and other plant experts.
The walk will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Walkers will meet at the Idaho Botanical Garden Administrative Building (2355 Old Penitentiary Road), then walk into nearby Foothills trails behind the Old Penitentiary. Tour leaders will identify and discuss native and “not-so-native” species along the way. The walk will last up to two hours and be at a leisurely pace.
This year’s walk will be particularly interesting because of the after-effects from the devastating Table Rock Fire that burned 2,600 acres in 2016. Walkers will be able to see which plant species are returning and which are struggling. Experts say it will take years for the landscape to heal from the human-caused fire. A recent walk up the Table Rock trail revealed slopes still covered with skeletons of sage, bitterbrush and century-old hackberry trees that may not have survived the fire. Still, there are signs of new growth, including arrowleaf balsamroot already in bloom along with several varieties of buckwheat and milkvetch.
The walk is free, but you must register online at idahobotanicalgarden.org or call 208-343-8649 so the garden can arrange enough guides. Bring water, a jacket and good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.
Reminder: Idaho Native Plant Society Pahove Chapter Native Plant Sale
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut in Boise. (If you’re a member, you can shop early from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. If your membership has lapsed, you can renew at the sale.)
The society will release the list of plants that will be for sale on its website, idahonativeplants.org, in mid-April.
