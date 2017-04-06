The North End Neighborhood Association throws itself a birthday party. You’re invited

Ah, how time flies.
The North End Neighborhood Association, better known as NENA, is turning 40 years old in 2017. To mark the occasion, the neighbors are throwing a birthday party block party from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in Hyde Park.
NENA leaders will speak about the neighborhood and the organization. Local organizations, including Boise State University, the Grapevine and Boise at Home, will hand out information about their causes. Festivities include live music from the band Briar Boots and a beer garden.
All are welcome.
Note: There is a good chance of showers on Saturday, so bring along an umbrella in case. See more weather at IdahoStatesman.com.
Lots has been going on in the neighborhood recently, including the impending sale of the Marian Pritchett School at the Salvation Army Booth Memorial Campus that will potentially open an entire block at 24th and Bella Streets to development, and the rehabilitation of the Camel’s Back slope or chute, one of the area’s most popular attractions.
