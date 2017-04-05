Suspect in rape, murder of Sierra Bush allegedly told reporter he’s innocent

The man accused of raping, kidnapping and murdering Boise State student Sierra Bush says he is innocent of at least two of those crimes, reports the New York Post.
Bruce Marchant, 61, was arrested in November in New York City on suspicion of killing 18-year-old Bush last fall. Her naked body was found in a creek near Idaho City, about 30 miles outside Boise.
According to the New York Post, Marchant asked a person in the New York courthouse if they were a reporter as he was being led into an elevator by officials.
“I’m not guilty of rape and kidnapping,” he declared, according to the Post’s report.
Marchant said he didn’t flee to New York because of the crimes, the Post said. The timing, rather, was coincidence, the newspaper reports.
“No one was pursuing me,” he said of his decision to go to New York, according to the Post’s article.
Marchant is being returned to Idaho for trial, pursuant to a New York City judge’s order.
Bush was reported missing in September and her body found Oct. 22.
Prior to Bush’s death, Marchant lived in a house owned by Bush’s father, Phil Bush, on a cul-de-sac along Maple Grove Road, between Ustick and McMillan. The home was a half-mile from a duplex that Sierra Bush moved into with her father in June.
