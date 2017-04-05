Is there life beyond our solar system? Boise State public astronomy event explores the question

Boise State University continues its public astronomy outreach with another free event, “Habitable Planets of Trappist-1,” a program that will take place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in the Boise State Multipurpose Building, Room 101.
Trappist -1 is a star relatively close to Earth (in space terms). Seven Earth-sized planets orbit the star. Three of the seven are in what astronomers call the “habitable zone,” or the region around a star in which liquid water is possible. Being in the habitable zone is just the beginning, experts say, but it raises all kinds of questions about Trappist -1 and what might be possible there.
The Boise State Physics Department hosts Prof. Rory Barnes from the University of Washington. Barnes will talk about the discovery of Trappist-1’s planets, what their discovery could mean for Earth’s inhabitants and whether scientists could potentially discover life beyond our own solar system.
When weather permits, these public astronomy events (which take place on the first Friday of every month, same place, same time) end with stargazing.
Questions? Contact Brian Jackson, a professor in the Physics Department at bjackson@boisestate.edu. Visit Jackson’s blog to learn more at astrojack.com.
And remember, Jackson and Boise State University will host a number of public events throughout the state leading up to the rare solar eclipse that will take place Aug. 21. Boise and the Treasure Valley are in the eclipse path. Read more about the eclipse at IdahoStatesman.com.
