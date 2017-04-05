Is there life beyond our solar system? Boise State public astronomy event explores the question

1:28 A bird's-eye view of the Owyhee Dam "glory hole" Pause

0:24 Burley woman's video of teens creating "human tow strap" goes viral

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

2:43 Rep. Mat Erpelding reflects on his first year in leadership

0:10 Burley teens used "human push bar" to move truck to gas station

1:10 Video of Burley teens using "human tow strap" goes viral, so they share their view

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

7:56 "Just keep breathing": In 911 call, Idaho teen comforts dad injured by falling car

0:11 Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise