April 5, 2017 5:54 AM

Woman critically injured in car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday, police say

By Jason Lantz

Boise police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning near the Boise Airport that left a woman with critical injuries.

The crash, near Market Street and Amity Road, was called in at 4:20 a.m., according to Ada County dispatchers. An officer at the scene said the driver called emergency personnel. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No charges have been filed, according to BPD.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details as we confirm them.

