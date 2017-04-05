Woman critically injured in car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday, police say

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use Pause

0:31 New Boise Centre concourse complete

0:29 Final construction phase for Inn @ 500

0:21 Water roars through Hells Canyon

2:50 Beat your competition with the help of an online competitive analysis

0:16 Truck crashes into Nampa store

5:38 Sophomore cornerback Reid Harrison-Ducros on his strong spring

0:24 Burley woman's video of teens creating "human tow strap" goes viral

2:08 Maryland's Destiny Slocum reflects on her freshman season