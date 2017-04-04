Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline seeks volunteers

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is seeking interested volunteers to handle crisis phone and text responses for all shifts, especially evenings and weekends.
The hotline team trains volunteers on how to become crisis phone workers. The next training course begins May 2 and will finish May 27. Orientation and screen sessions, tours and listening shifts for prospective volunteers are ongoing throughout April.
Volunteer crisis responders will receive more than 50 hours of training and apprenticeship, including 14.5 CEUs and they must commit to one, four-and-a-half-hour shift per week for one year.
Hotline volunteers will learn, develop and practice critical skills for active listening and communication while helping Idahoans in need, according to a news release from the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.
To learn more about volunteering, contact Sharon Lightning, at 208-813-3070 or slightning@jannus.org, or Nina Leary, at 208-401-8327 or nleary@jannus.org. For more information or to submit an application, visit idahosuicideprevention.org/volunteer/.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments