April 4, 2017 1:05 PM

UPDATE: Missing Boise teen has been found safe

By Nicole Blanchard

UPDATE: Devon has been found, Boise police report

Boise police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who has been missing since March 30, 2017.

In a press release, Boise Police Department said 17-year-old Devon has some health issues that have his family concerned for his well-being.

Devon is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 155 pounds and has sandy blond hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, an unknown type of shirt and high-top gray Vans shoes with a red stripe. Police did not say where Devon was last seen.

Anyone with information on the teenager is asked to call dispatch at 377-6790.

