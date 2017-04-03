Two men accused of attempting to have sex with 15-year-old

Law enforcement arrested in a sting operation the two men accused of attempting to have sex with minors, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
This first arrest involved a 29-year-old Boise man taken into custody on Friday after being accused of attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Omar Trejo is suspected of communicating with an undercover investigator he believed to be a woman and her 15-year-old daughter and arranged to meet them for sex at a Meridian business.
When Trejo arrived at the establishment, he was arrested and charged with attempted lewd conduct with a child younger than 16. He was then booked into the Ada County jail.
Also on Friday, investigators arrested a Payette man who is suspected of contacting an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.
In the Payette case, 20-year-old Matthew Allen Caldwell allegedly arranged to meet the minor at a location in Payette.
Caldwell was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail. He’s charged with enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
