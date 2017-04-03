Ever been to an elk funeral? You’ll get a chance Wednesday when Boiseans remember Ada

Lovers of Ada, the elk who came to town to spend her last days in the city, will be able to pay their respects at a special event on Wednesday evening.
Neighbors will gather from 6 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5 at the Downtown Teaching Farm/Community Garden at Fort and 12th Streets in Boise’s North End to place a memorial made by metal artist Billy Fox at the garden.
The metal memorial, which includes a cut-out silhouette of Ada and the date she died, will stand near a spot where she frequently bedded down. The garden was among her favorite haunts.
The elk appeared in the North End in early March, likely driven from her home in the Foothills in search of food after the harsh winter. During the weeks she spent in Boise, she charmed neighborhood residents. When her health failed, Fish and Game officers made the decision to euthanize her on March 17. Judging from the condition of her teeth, wildlife biologist Michelle Kenner estimated that she was between 16 and 20 years old. That’s older than the average elk whose lifespan is typically in the 12- to 15-year range.
Neighbors are also selling Ada the Elk t-shirts for $17 at the Boise Co-op, 888 W. Fort St., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Proceeds will benefit the Animals in Distress Association in Boise. Shirts will also be available at North End businesses including Java Hyde Park, Hyde Perk and Idaho River Sports. Two shirt designs, one by Billy Fox, the other by Dave Green, who oversees The North End website, will be available.
After following the saga of Ada the Elk, North End resident Jim Harper was inspired to pen an obituary:
Ada the Elk was born (probably in Idaho) in the mid-1990’s. The fierce winter of 2016/17 and her advanced age led to her first appearance in the Boise North End in March of 2017 near the intersection of Ada and 6th (thus her name).
Ada immediately captured the hearts and minds of our North End neighborhood. She soon made her way to the community gardens on Fort Street and, finding ample and excellent forage there, settled in.
Ada came to epitomize the caring and compassionate spirit of the North End and lived here peacefully until her passing on March 17, 2017.
Thanks for the memories, Ada, you will not soon be forgotten. Rest in Peace.
