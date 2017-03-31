Bingham County crash injuries three, including Boise residents

A Friday afternoon crash in Bingham County injured several people, including three Boise residents.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. when Kelli Downing, 54, of Boise, was driving north on Interstate 15 in a 2000 Toyota Camry, according to the Idaho State Police.
Downing had three passengers, including Laura Simmons, 39, of Boise, Tammy Wilson, 33, of Las Vegas, and Jane Foreman, 61, of Boise.
Colton Carter, 21, and his passenger Terry Carter, 58, both of Livingston, Montana, were also northbound in a 2003 Ford Taurus, as well as Lydonna Stephenson, 17, of Blackfoot, who was also driving north in a 2013 Chrysler 200.
Downing failed to yield for slowing traffic due to a crash at milepost 85, collided with the rear of the 2003 Ford Taurus, pushing it into the 2013 Chrysler.
Downing's three passengers were transported by ground ambulance to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
This crash is under investigation by ISP.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments