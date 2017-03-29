Floating cattle carcass problem in Owyhee Reservoir resolved

0:30 Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch Pause

1:18 Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

4:02 Evaluating Idaho's foster care

3:17 Mat Erpelding's ascent to Idaho House minority leader was an 'exciting accident'

1:20 New owners, same Garry's Automotive

1:35 Idaho lawmaker explains why he wants emails shielded from public disclosure