Oregon prisoner died Saturday of apparent natural causes

An Oregon Department of Corrections inmate died unexpectedly Saturday morning of apparent natural causes at the Snake River Correctional Institution.
Around 8:20 p.m., Joseph Roden, 70, was found unresponsive in the shower. Medical staff began lifesaving efforts to no avail, according to the Department of Corrections. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.
Roden entered DOC custody on Jan. 8, 2014, on two counts of assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree out of Josephine County in Oregon. His earliest release date was set for Jan. 15, 2025.
As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.
Next of kin has been notified. No other details were available Tuesday.
SRCI is a multi-custody prison in Ontario that houses approximately 3,000 male inmates.
SRCI has multiple special housing units including disciplinary segregation, intensive management, an infirmary with hospice, with 24-hour nursing care, and an administrative segregation unit.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
