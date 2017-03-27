Break-in reported at Boise County offices, and the lead suspect is... a duck.

A Boise County employee who stopped into the clerk’s office to do some work late Sunday afternoon was surprised to find broken glass on the floor when she walked in.
Then, she heard rustling in the back.
She decided to call police in case the intruder was still in the building.
He was.
“It ended up being a little duck,” said Idaho City Police Chief John Krempa, who responded to the call. “A little gray duck.”
The bird flew dead center into the middle of a window of the historic Miners Exchange Building on Main Street, where the clerk’s and treasurer’s offices are housed.
The police chief quickly apprehended the waterfowl.
“He was cooperative,” Krempa said. “He fought a little bit.”
Krempa, who noted that he’s “not a duck person,” believes the duck was young because it was small. He inspected the bird to see if it was injured. It did not appear to be hurt so he took it outside and released it into the air.
He said the bird flew another 100 yards — then flew into another window, this time on a house.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
