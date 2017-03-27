Caldwell hiker, 20, dies after falling at least 60 feet near Owyhee County waterfall

Coit Herrick II suffered severe head trauma in the Saturday evening accident and was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, Lynn Bowman, chief deputy for the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday.
Herrick was hiking with a group of friends near Jump Creek Falls about 6 p.m. when he reportedly slipped and fell about 60 to 70 feet, Bowman said.
Emergency crews found the hiker unresponsive and treated him at the scene before loading him onto the air ambulance, Bowman said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatality, which appears to be an accidental death, Bowman said.
A witness told KIVI-TV, Channel 6, that the man was hiking around Devil's Ladder when he slipped.
Jump Creek is a popular Bureau of Land Management recreation area southwest of Marsing.
