Union Pacific to train lovers: Taking selfies on train tracks is dumb. And maybe deadly.

Treasure Valley lovers of history and historic trains are getting ready for a big event when 1944 Union Pacific steam locomotive comes to Boise on April 22-23 to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Boise Depot.
But Union Pacific has already started its public safety campaign to remind people that even historic trains are fast and dangerous. People should stay clear of the train tracks and should not take selfies on the tracks.
Railroad tracks are private property. Trespassing along railroad rights of way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. More than 400 trespass fatalities occur each year.
According to Operation Lifesaver Idaho, the local branch of a nonprofit that aims to prevent death and injuries at rail crossings and rights-of-way, there were eight trespasser deaths on Idaho train tracks between 2011-2015. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there was an additional trespasser death in 2016.
