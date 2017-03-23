Mountain Home airman dies in Southwest Asia

The Department of Defense announced Thursday the death of a Mountain Home airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, 25, of Dansville, New York, died Wednesday in Southwest Asia while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations.
She was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Mountain Home.
"Those who knew her valued her love of life and art, her leadership, her skills and her passion," said Col. Jefferson O'Donnell, 366th Fighter Wing commander. "Her actions and contributions as a weapons loader just in five months overseas, let alone seven years as a gunfighter, have set records for weapons employment in combat. We will dutifully continue to perform the mission while we mourn her loss. In doing so, we honor her for making the greatest sacrifice."
